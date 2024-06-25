NATIONAL

Karachi to remain hot and humid, temperature may soar to 40 °C

By Staff Report

Karachi is in the grip of extremely hot and humid weather as sea breezes remain blocked.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), today the temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C, with an estimated 76% humidity ratio in the air.

The lowest temperature may fall to 30.5°C.

Yesterday, the port city recorded a “feels like” temperature of 51°C around 2pm.

Chief PMD meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, told Geo News that Karachi would remain under the grip of extremely hot and humid weather for the next three days. During this time, the sea breeze will remain blocked during the day, which will increase the intensity of heat.

Owing to the rising temperature in Karachi, health experts have advised citizens to avoid outside food and drinks and to boil water before consuming. The use of ORS and water can prevent salt deficiency.

Consumption of outside food and drinks may cause gastrointestinal problems.

Furthermore, they have been instructed not to leave the house unnecessarily, especially to protect themselves from direct sunlight from 11am to 3pm.

Health experts suggest wearing light-coloured loose clothing and covering the head before going out.

