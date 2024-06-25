Azm-e-Istehkam to include political, diplomatic, legal and information prongs; says PM Office

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office late Monday night said that the recently announced vision for enduring stability named Azm-e-Istehkam is being erroneously misunderstood and compared with earlier launched kinetic operations like Zarb-e-Azab, Rah-e-Najaat etc.

“The previous kinetic operations were conducted to physically dislodge terrorists from their known locations which had become No-Go areas and compromised the writ of the state. These operations required mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of affected areas,” the statement said.

“There are no such No-Go areas in the country since the ability of terrorist entities to or carry out large scale organized operations inside Pakistan was decisively degraded by earlier kinetic operations. Therefore, no large scale military operation is being contemplated where displacement of population will be required,” the statement said.

“Azm-e-Istehkam is a multi domain, multi agency, whole-of-the-system national vision for enduring stability in Pakistan. It is meant to reinvigorate and re-energise the ongoing implementation of Revised National Action Plan, which was initiated after the national consensus across the political spectrum,” the statement said.

“Azm-e-Istehkam is aimed at energizing already in place intelligence based kinetic operations so to decisively root out the nebulous and shadowy presence of remnants of terrorists, their facilitation due to crime terror nexus, and rooting out violent extremism in the country to ensure an overall secure environment in the country for its economic development and prosperity,” the statement said.

“This will include political, diplomatic, legal and information prongs apart from already continuing operations by all Law Enforcement Agencies. This should address all the misunderstandings as well as settle unnecessary debate on the subject,” the statement concluded.