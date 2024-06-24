New electric buses begin trial runs in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has initiated a trial service for electric buses, marking a significant move towards sustainable urban transport.

The trial began on Monday with buses operating along feeder route number four, connecting PIMS Hospital to Quaid-e-Azam University. These eco-friendly buses, painted light blue, run every 10 minutes but are currently not boarding passengers.

The route includes stops at key locations such as Radio Colony, Satara Market, Melody, Aabpara, NADRA Chowk, and Serena Hotel, with the final stop at Quaid-e-Azam University.

The official launch of the bus service is scheduled for July 1, aligning with the new financial year, and it will initially be free before a fare of Rs. 50 is implemented. An additional route has also begun its trial, serving areas around Karachi Company, G-10, and G-11 Markezs, extending to NUST University.

This initiative is part of a broader scheme by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which includes the already operational Green and Blue Line services. Out of the 14 approved feeder routes, four are currently active.

Procured from China, these electric buses are part of a delivery of 160, with 30 already in Islamabad. This initiative is expected to reduce pollution and noise while enhancing commuting convenience for residents, especially students, senior citizens, and women.