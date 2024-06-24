Rare leopard killed by villagers in balochistan, sparking outrage

DERA BUGTI: A rare leopard was killed by a group of armed villagers near Sui, in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti, a on Monday.

The villagers, who encountered the leopard near their village, chased it down to its den where they ultimately killed it. The villagers claimed the leopard was a threat to their livestock, particularly goats.

Following the killing, the villagers dragged the leopard’s body out of the den and recorded the act.

Despite the incident, there has been no immediate response from the district administration. However, the act has sparked outrage on social media, with many expressing grief over the killing of this endangered species.

In a related note from April, another Persian leopard was spotted in the Hingol National Park along the Balochistan coast by a pilgrim at the Nani Mandir in Hinglaj, Lasbela district. The Persian leopard, locally known as “phulang,” is a panther sub-species native to regions including Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, and the Caucasus.

Classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), these leopards are exceedingly rare.