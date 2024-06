LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday extended the interim bails of 44 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers accused in a May 9, 2023, riot case.

The case involves charges of arson and vandalism registered in Kasur.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed, who presided over the hearing, extended the bails until September 3, after which the court adjourned the hearing.