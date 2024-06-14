PMD predicts rains and thunderstorms during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted winds, thunderstorms, and rains across various regions starting the evening of June 18, coinciding with the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are expected to reach the upper and central parts of the country on this date. Additionally, a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect the western regions.

Thunderstorms with rain are anticipated in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on the evening of June 16 and the morning of June 17. Prior to this, hot and dry conditions are expected in these areas on June 16 and 17.

From June 18 to 22, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are predicted across Gilgit-Baltistan and various districts of Kashmir, including potential heavy falls in the latter region.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thunderstorms with rain are expected in areas such as Dir, Swat, Malakand, and others on the evening of June 16 and the following morning. The southern parts of the province are likely to experience very hot and dry weather from June 16-18.

Punjab and Islamabad will see dust storms and thunderstorm-rains in several cities including Murree, Rawalpindi, and Lahore from the evening of June 16 to the morning of June 17. Most other parts of the province will remain very hot and dry until June 18.

From June 18 to 22, varying patterns of rain, winds, and thunderstorms are expected across numerous districts in Punjab and Islamabad, with occasional gaps. Similarly, from June 20 to 22, parts of Balochistan and Sindh will experience dust storms and isolated rain-thunderstorms.

The PMD warns that dust storms, windstorms, and lightning may disrupt daily activities and damage loose structures such as electric poles and solar panels. The very hot weather conditions are expected to subside between June 19 and 22.

Authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions to mitigate any adverse impacts.