Marriyum Aurangzeb hails ‘historic tax-free budget for Punjab’

By INP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has introduced a historic and tax-free budget, according to Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during a post-budget press conference in Lahore.

The budget for the financial year 2024-25, dubbed a “cashback budget” by Aurangzeb, breaks from traditional budget presentations. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has delivered a tax-free budget, focusing on stability and growth,” she stated.

Contrary to claims by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aurangzeb affirmed that the current administration has not co-opted projects initiated by the previous PTI provincial government.

Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s prioritization of health and education. The health sector will see a complete overhaul of basic units and other facilities. Initiatives like Clinic on Wheels and Field Hospitals have already benefitted hundreds of thousands.

In education, the budget introduces significant investments in teacher training and quality improvements, including new partnerships with the private sector.

The agricultural sector will benefit from the Kisan Card scheme, providing interest-free loans to farmers. Additional funds are allocated for advanced machinery for tractors and solar technology development.

The minister also announced a Rs120 billion allocation for solid waste management and detailed a comprehensive plan to address the issue province-wide.

Efforts to combat smog include a specific strategy for a smog-less Lahore, while the Social Economic Registry will facilitate targeted planning.

Aurangzeb reported a reduction in inflation over the past three months and announced a 17 percent increase in pensions and a minimum wage adjustment to Rs37,000.

The budget also earmarks Rs1 billion for the journalist community, underscoring the government’s commitment to supporting media professionals.

Despite no new taxes being introduced, Aurangzeb acknowledged recent criticism of both the federal and Punjab budgets.

INP
INP

