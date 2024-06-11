UK, Schengen countries mint millions from rejected Pakistani visas

The United Kingdom and Schengen countries have collectively earned millions in fees from rejected visa applications from Pakistan, according to recent research.

According to a report by Dawn that analysed a study by Lago Collective, a group of researchers, policymakers, and designers, reveals that Pakistanis spent £5.3 million on UK visa applications that were ultimately rejected, with nearly 40 percent of applications from Pakistan being denied in 2023.

In the same year, about 50 percent of Schengen visa applications from Pakistan were rejected, costing applicants €3.344 million.

Data published in collaboration with EUobserver indicates that EU governments collected €130 million annually from rejected visa application fees, referred to as ‘reverse remittances.’

The analysis by Marta Foresti and Otho Mantegazza at Lago Collective shows that the cost of Schengen visa rejections in 2023 amounted to €130 million.

“Visa inequality has very tangible consequences, and the world’s poorest pay the price. These costs should be considered ‘reverse remittances,’ money flowing from poor to rich countries,” Foresti stated to Dawn. “These costs are rarely discussed in conversations about aid or migration, but it’s time to change that.”

The rejection rate for short-term visa applications from Pakistan is notably high, around 40 percent for both Schengen countries and the UK. This is surprising given the strong ties between Pakistan, Europe, and the UK, Foresti noted.

“The tragic challenges faced by Pakistani nationals attempting to reach Europe legally were starkly highlighted a year ago when hundreds perished in the Greece boat capsize,” Foresti added. Foresti is the founder of Lago Collective and a senior visiting fellow at ODI.

The EUobserver report anticipates that these figures will rise in 2024, with visa application fees for EU travel increasing from €80 to €90 for adults on June 11. The UK raised £44 million from non-refundable rejected visa fees, predominantly affecting applicants from African and Asian countries, which bear 90 percent of the costs for rejected Schengen visas.

Foresti, writing for LSE blogs last year, emphasized the disparity in visa regimes: “Visas are not equal or reciprocal. An Italian can get a visa on arrival in Sierra Leone for £30, but a Sierra Leonean must endure two costly trips to the Italian Consulate in Cote d’Ivoire for a visa.”

The analysis highlights that the short-term Schengen visa fee is €80, while the UK equivalent is £100. High rejection rates are seen in countries like Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Algeria, with significant costs (£5.8m, £5.3m, £2.3m, and £3.6m, respectively).

With visa application fees increasing to €90 for Schengen and £120 for the UK, the number of rejected visas is expected to rise significantly in 2024, especially with the tightening of migration policies in many European countries due to upcoming elections.

Lago Collective noted, “These costs are just the tip of the iceberg. Most applicants pay more than the basic fee, with additional costs from private agencies and brokers. The inability to travel for business and leisure also results in significant financial losses for those affected.”