Women’s right to retain father’s name on CNIC, passport recognised by LHC

The Lahore High Court has ordered the immigration and passport department to complete its consultative process within three months and amend rules to allow women to retain their father’s name on CNIC and passport, irrespective of marital status.

Justice Asim Hafeez issued the directive after a petition by Mehr Bano Langrial, who sought the right for married women to keep their father’s name on identity documents. Additional Attorney General Mirza Nasar Ahmad stated that the federal government did not oppose the petition.

Immigration and Passport Additional Director Attaur Rehman said the ongoing consultative process involves policy and rule changes, including revising passport particulars and informing border control authorities of various countries. This process will take time.

Justice Hafeez noted the government essentially recognised this right for women but clarified it would not affect children’s passport policies.

The judge directed the immigration and passport department to complete the process and amend passport formatting within three months.

He emphasised the need for data synchronization between NADRA and the immigration department. According to NADRA’s policy, married women can choose to retain their father’s name on CNICs.

However, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport requires married women to update their CNICs with their husband’s name for passports.