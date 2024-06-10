India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup nail biter

ISLAMABAD: India on Sunday evening beat Pakistan by 6 runs in a thrilling nail biting finish, capturing top slot in the group.

Pakistan opened with Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to chase down India’s unexpectedly-low target of 120. However, successive wickets kept tumbling after a good opening partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Pakistan could only score 113 runs in stipulated 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya sent back Shadab Khan in the 16th over as Pakistan suffer fifth loss.

Jasprit Bumrah came back into the attack for India in the 15th over, taking down Mohammad Rizwan who anchored Pakistan’s innings with a decent 31 off 44 balls.

Pandya clinched the crucial wicket of Fakhar Zaman as he was caught behind. India earlier reviewed umpire’s not out call against Usman Khan’s LBW, which is overturned as Khan departs.

Bumrah took the first wicket for India as Captain Babar Azam was caught in the slip in the fifth over. Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja put the brakes on Pakistan boundaries.

Arshdeep Singh took the new ball for India, giving away 9 runs in the first over. Mohammad Siraj gives away 6 runs, taking Pakistan to 15-0.

Pakistan bowled out archrivals India for 119 in the last over as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each while Mohammad Amir bagged two in a splended display of pace bowling.

“I think we did well as a bowling unit, but this is a decent total on this track. We need to bat well and sensibly. It’s a bit tricky. We need to start well and finish well,” Amir said at the end of the Indian innings

Rauf was on a hat-trick in the death overs as he took down dangerous-looking Hardik Pandya and tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah. Amir was also on a hat-trick after taking down Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

Naseem Shah got Shivam Dube caught and bowled and Haris Rauf took down Suryakumar Yadav with Amir taking a comfortable catch in the field.

Shah came back into the attack for the eigth over and bowled out Axar Patel. Iftikhar Ahmed bowled the seventh over and got hit for a four by Rishabh Pant. Babar Azam also introduced Imad Wasim into the attack as he looks to slow down the run rate.

Pant dropped in the sixth over by Usman Khan during Amir’s second over. India reach the first fifty mark with 50-2 as the power play ends.

Patel hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for back-to-back boundaries as he looks to rebuild India’s innings after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli departed early.

Haris Rauf takes a good catch for Pakistan as Indian Captain Rohit Sharma got out after playing a lobbed shot off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling.

Virat Kohli caught at point on Naseem Shah’s third delivery. Kohli hit Naseem Shah for a four on the first delivery after play resumed.

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India resumes at 9pm PST amid frequent rain interruptions with India at 8-0 after the first over. The toss for the rain-hit match was earlier also delayed due to light drizzle and overcast conditions.

Rohit Sharma takes on Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over with a six on just the third delivery as rain takes over once again after the end of the first over with at India at 8-0. Virat Kohli to face the first delivery after the resumption.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has won the toss in the crucial T20 World Cup encounter against India and elected to bowl first. First delivery of the match expected to be bowled at 8:20 pm PST.

After winning the toss Babar Azam announced one change to the squad as the Green Shirts bring in all-rounder Imad Wasim in place of Azam Khan.Toss for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup encounter in New York. was earlier delayed due to rain.

The pitch at Nassau County International Stadium has been put under covers. PHOTO: EXPRESS

Overcast conditions were witnessed above the sky in New York earlier during the day that was followed by light drizzle.

The light rain saw the covers being pulled up over the pitch while the toss for the match scheduled for around 7:00PM PST was also delayed till 7:30PM PST

With tens of millions viewers tuned in, the blockbuster encounter is expected to fill the Nassau County Stadium to its 34,000 capacity.

Pakistan will be looking to rebound from their disappointing World Cup campaign. The Green Shirts suffered a shock Super Over defeat to the United States.

Compounding their woes, they missed valuable practice time at the venue due to a scheduling conflict with a match between South Africa and the Netherlands.

Fitness issues add to Pakistan’s concerns, with key all-rounder Imad Wasim struggling to recover from a side strain. This has led to speculation about changes in the playing XI.

Azam Khan’s consecutive poor performances have also been a cause of concern.

Additionally latest reports suggested all-rounder Shadab Khan might be out of the playing XI due an injury.

On the other hand India enters this match in high spirits, following a decisive victory against Ireland in their tournament opener.

The team’s preparation appears meticulous and strategic, with key decisions such as promoting Virat Kohli to open alongside Rohit Sharma and having Jasprit Bumrah spearhead the bowling attack.

A warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County Stadium has further acclimated them to the pitch and local conditions, providing a significant advantage.