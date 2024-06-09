UN adds Israel to annual ‘List of Shame’

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has added Israel to its annual ‘List of Shame,’ which identifies countries that fail to protect children in conflict zones.

The decision has sparked significant reaction from international human rights groups and officials.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have both endorsed the UN’s decision. Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, described the inclusion as “long overdue” and highlighted the grave impact on children in Gaza due to Israeli military actions. HRW’s Louis Charbonneau echoed this sentiment, stating the move was “thoroughly justified.”

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian envoy to the UN, while acknowledging the decision won’t reverse the tragedies of the past, praised it as a step towards addressing the “double standards and culture of impunity” that have left Palestinian children vulnerable.

In contrast, Israeli officials strongly condemned the UN’s decision. Gilad Erdan, Israeli envoy to the UN, expressed shock and termed the decision as “shameful,” accusing the UN Secretary-General of siding with terrorists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also criticized the UN, claiming it supports “Hamas murderers” by including Israel in the list.

The controversy intensified when the Israeli ambassador to the UN leaked a courtesy call from UN Chief of Staff Courtenay Rattray, revealing the upcoming inclusion of Israel in the report. UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric condemned the leak as a serious breach of protocol.

The UN Secretary-General’s report on children and armed conflict is based on established methodology and is not intended as a political statement, according to Dujarric.

The full report is set to be released on June 18, with an open debate scheduled in the Security Council on June 26. The listing includes other countries like Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Syria, and groups such as Al Qaeda.