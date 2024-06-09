Margalla College for Girls upgrades educational facilities

ISLAMABAD: Margalla College for Girls Islamabad, a longstanding institution facing nearly two decades of dilapidation, has undergone a comprehensive renovation and upgrade, officials from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training announced Sunday.

The extensive refurbishments have revitalized the college, enhancing its educational environment with several modern facilities. Notable improvements include a state-of-the-art computer lab equipped with the latest technology, a newly overhauled library featuring digital resources alongside traditional materials, and an updated dispensary with advanced medical equipment for student healthcare.

Further additions include an art gallery dedicated to student exhibitions, a Software Technology Park (STP) center in a converted auditorium providing free co-working space and training, and a high-impact IT institute established in a previously unused building.

The college also boasts a new podcast room equipped with top-tier recording and editing technology, and renovated sports facilities, including a modernized gymnasium and refurbished basketball and tennis courts.

“These upgrades represent our commitment to providing a top-notch educational experience,” said Aisha, the Principal of Margalla College. “We’re setting our students up for success in the digital age and beyond.”

The renovation, which included cosmetic enhancements to create a more vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, was a collaborative effort involving the college administration, alumni, and local government, underscoring the community’s dedication to advancing educational opportunities for women in the region.