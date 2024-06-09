Calls for action to restore Asia’s longest zip line in Kaghan Valley

BALAKOT: The world’s highest and Asia’s longest zip line, “Heaven’s Way,” located in Noori Valley, Kaghan, is in urgent need of government intervention, according to local officials.

The zip line, situated 1,250 feet high and stretching 7,521 feet long in the Bhonja area of Balakot, Mansehra district, has been plagued by numerous issues due to government and departmental neglect.

Local authorities, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and the Advisor for Tourism, have been urged to personally address the situation to enhance the facility’s conditions.

Despite its potential, the zip line has not been properly maintained since its construction in 1980, as highlighted by Ilyas Khan, Chairman of the Village Council Bhonja.

The 17 km Noori Valley road leading to the zip line is in a deteriorated state, causing difficulties for both tourists and the local population.

The site attracts tourists from within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, other parts of Pakistan, and internationally. However, the lack of road access and other basic amenities has significantly hindered visitor experience and site potential. Addressing these issues could double the tourist numbers, boosting revenue and creating job opportunities.

Ilyas Khan has also highlighted the potential of Danah Mahli, a scenic area 7 km from Noori Valley, which could become another prime tourist destination with the appropriate infrastructure improvements.

He has appealed to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor Tourism Zahid Chan Zeb to consider constructing a road to Danah Mahli and improving access to Heaven’s Way Zip Line as part of broader regional development efforts.