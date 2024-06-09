Muslim representation in India’s Lok Sabha falls to near historic lows

NEW DELHI: The 18th Lok Sabha has witnessed a significant decrease in Muslim representation, with only 24 Muslim Members of Parliament (MPs) elected, which is about 4.42% of the total 543 members.

This is the second lowest figure ever recorded, despite Muslims making up 14% of India’s population.

The reduction in Muslim MPs is largely due to major political parties nominating fewer Muslim candidates than in past elections. For instance, in 2019, 115 Muslim candidates were fielded, but this number fell to 78 in the 2024 elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has elected no Muslim MPs this term, while the opposition India Alliance accounts for the majority of Muslim MPs with 21, representing nine states. Key parties such as the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress also reduced the number of Muslim candidates nominated.

The Congress, for example, decreased its Muslim candidate nominations from 34 in 2019 to just 19 in 2024.

Political analysts suggest that this trend may be influenced by the BJP’s narrative, which has reportedly made other parties cautious about fielding Muslim candidates to avoid polarising the electorate.

Despite the overall decrease, some Muslim candidates have achieved notable victories, including Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

The election also saw a slight increase in the number of Muslim women MPs, with two being elected. Although there has been progress in terms of individual successes, the community’s representation remains far from the high of 49 Muslim MPs achieved in 1980.

This decline is often seen as reflective of the rising Hindu nationalism, which analysts say has led to the political marginalization of the Muslim community in India.