Police convoy targeted in DI Khan, senior officer unscathed

By INP

DERA ISMAEL KHAN: A senior police officer miraculously escaped injury when a roadside bomb exploded near his vehicle on Tank Road in Dera Ismael Khan on Saturday morning.

The explosion occurred near the patrolling van of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Inamullah Gandapur as he and his team were en route to a search operation. Two members of the Elite Force, accompanying the DSP, were injured in the blast.

The injured jawans were promptly transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, DSP Gandapur, undeterred, continued with his mission, accompanied by a substantial police force, to conduct the planned search operation.

