Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief in New York

NEW YORK: Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Ambassador Munir Akram, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, also attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on Pakistan’s significant contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, an area where Pakistan is notably active.

According to a press release from the Pakistan Mission, the discussions revolved around the engagement of Pakistani police personnel in these operations.

During the meeting, Secretary-General Guterres conveyed his best wishes to the people and government of Pakistan.

Pakistan ranks as the fifth-largest contributor of military and police personnel to UN peace missions, currently deploying over 3,800 personnel across various regions including Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, and Western Sahara.