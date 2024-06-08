Lawyer Ali Zaman latest victim in wave of violence against PTI, party urges action

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has vehemently condemned the attempted assassination of Ali Zaman, the General Secretary of the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a PTI candidate in the recent general elections.

In a press release published on Saturday, the party demanded that the provincial government take urgent measures to identify and arrest those responsible for this grave crime.

A PTI spokesperson expressed outrage over the attack on Ali Zaman Advocate, who was targeted by unknown assailants. This incident follows a similar attack on PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, underscoring a troubling pattern of violence against the party’s members.

The spokesperson accused federal agencies of being behind these attacks, citing their clear motives and methods.

According to the spokesperson, Zaman was targeted for his role in seeking justice for victims of what he described as a “false flag operation” on May 9, and for challenging electoral fraud that threatened his provincial seat victory.

The party is urging the provincial government to thoroughly investigate the attack, hold the perpetrators accountable, and set a precedent to prevent future acts of violence.

The PTI spokesperson emphasised the constitutional obligations of the state to protect the lives, property, and dignity of its citizens, warning that public trust in the judiciary could wane if it fails to protect citizens from such threats.

They argued that these attacks should not be viewed as isolated incidents but as part of broader state-sponsored oppression, urging the judiciary to take proactive steps to curb this trend.

The statement concluded with a stark warning about the potential for internal chaos if legal protections are not enforced, holding the “king of the jungle” and his allies accountable for any failure to uphold law and order.