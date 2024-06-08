Imran reiterates he would engage in dialogue only with those who hold ‘real power’

Says despite being kept in a death cell, he did not request any favours or facilities in prison

ISLAMABAD: Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday that he would only engage in dialogue with those who hold “real power.”

“Even during Musharraf’s era, I did not negotiate with Shaukat Aziz but with those who had power,” Khan declared while replying a question about the Supreme Court’s recommendation to negotiate with political parties.

Speaking to the media after the hearing of the £190 million scam case in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, the PTI founder stated that despite the fact that he had been kept in a death cell, he did not request any favours or facilities in prison. “I cannot tweet from jail; I instruct my lawyers to tweet on my behalf.”

He criticised the government, saying, “The Hamoodur Rahman Commission was established for two purposes: to prevent the repetition of past mistakes and to identify those responsible. The commission held General Yahya Khan accountable for prioritising his power, and today, the same mistakes are being repeated, leading to economic collapse.”

Khan highlighted the achievements of his government, stating, “During our three and a half years in power, NAB collected Rs450 billion. An additional Rs1,100 billion was expected, but due to amendments in NAB laws, only Rs300,000 was collected once, and Rs1.5 million another time. These amendments have cost the country Rs 1,100 billion, a loss it cannot afford.”

Khan praised PTI’s social media activists as heroes and demanded an apology from FIA for fabricating a false cypher case against him. “Political vendetta is ongoing in the country,” he said. “I will respond to FIA only in the presence of my lawyers. Mohsin Naqvi is orchestrating all this.”

Imran said that they negotiated with other political parties on the suggestion of then-Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. “According to the law, elections were supposed to be held within 90 days, but Justice Bandial succumbed to the opposition’s pressure,” he alleged.

Responding to a question about his previous comments on Nawaz Sharif referencing Sheikh Mujib and the Hamoodur Rahman Commission, Khan said, “At that time, I had not read the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report. Now, I have.”

When questioned about an alleged anti-state video posted from his X handle, Khan replied, “How can I post a video from jail? I take responsibility for the tweet, but I have not seen the video and will not comment on it.”

On who operates his X handle, Khan explained, “I only instruct my lawyers on tweeting.”

Imran said that he only has an exercise machine in his jail cell, adding that room coolers are installed in all cells.

He contrasted his situation with that of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who had frequent meetings with visitors. “I am given only half-hour meetings with my lawyers and family,” he added.

Former prime minister said that investment will not come to the country without stability. “The upcoming budget will increase inflation and debt, which is why the Pakistan Peoples Party did not join the government.”

FIA probe into controversial X post

Meanwhile, after refusing to appear before investigators twice in connection with the controversial tweet case, the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has finally joined the probe into the debatable video that appeared on his official X account a few days ago.

According to private TV channel, the former premier formally joined the FIA’s probe which was launched after a controversial video regarding the Fall of Dhaka incident had been posted on his official X account.

“Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” the post read.

The sources said that an investigation team comprising FIA’s Additional Director Ayaz Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Munib reached the Adiala Jail, again, to question the PTI founder.

It emerged that Khan joined the investigation in the presence of his lawyers Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Intezar Hussain Panjutha.

During the probe, the FIA team grilled Khan after showing his debatable X post in jail.

Not only Khan, but the FIA had also served notices to three other PTI top leaders in connection with the case, including Barrister Gohar Khan, Omar Ayub and Raoof Hasan.

However, Omar had excused from appearing before the FIA due to a “busy schedule”, whereas, Gohar and Raoof appeared before the investigators on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), following a petition against the FIA’s call-up notices, also directed the probe agency not to take any adverse action against them, besides directing the PTI leaders to join the probe.

Omar questions FIA’s jurisdiction

Expressing severe outrage over being summoned by the probe agency for the X post probe, PTI Secretary General Omar blasted the FIA for issuing call-up notices to the parliamentarians and other party leaders.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly today, the Leader of the Opposition questioned the jurisdiction of a probe agency’s sub-inspector which allowed him to issue a call-up notice to parliamentarians.

Omar added that the parliamentarians were part of the state as per the Constitution and the parliament was superior to any other institutions in the country.

He slammed that association with the Imran-founded party was seemingly becoming a crime in the country while there was no law in place which could stop such illegal activities.

He demanded the House to summon the FIA’s director general to question his constitutional limits and also about the language which was used in the call-up notice.