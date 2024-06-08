Eidul Azha to be celebrated on 17th as Zilhaj moon sighted

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday announced sighting of Zilhaj moon, saying the Eildul Azha will be observed on June 17 in Pakistan.

The meeting took place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department building in Karachi with simultaneous zonal meetings in the provincial capitals and Islamabad.

Officials from the Peshawar zonal meeting said the moon was spotted but the official announcement would be made by the central committee.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi later, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said Eid will be celebrated on June 17 after testimonies of moon sightings were received from various cities all over the country, including Peshawar, Attock, Kohat, Mianwali, Taxila, Murree, Narowal and Lahore.

“You know this is a very blessed month and the merits of these 10 days [of Haj] have also been explained,” he said and urged people to spend the days in worship.

Maulana Azad said the country was moving forward and called on the nation to unite to foil the schemes of its enemies.

He also said the nation’s prayers were behind law enforcement agencies working to ensure the country’s security.

A day ago, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon with the last month of the Islamic calendar beginning today.

The rituals of Haj will commence on June 14 with the Day of Arafat on June 15. Eidul Azha will be observed in the kingdom on June 16.