SC orders issuance of newspaper ad to summon Suri in polls irregularities case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered the publication of an advertisement in newspapers to summon former national Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri in the electoral irregularities case.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued the directives during hearing of the electoral irregularities case. The apex court observed that during the hearing of the appeal against the de-seating of former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Suri, once again, did not appear before the court despite a summons issued to him.

The court ordered an advertisement in the newspaper to summon Suri and asked to paste the notice outside Suri’s house.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa remarked that according to the record, Suri’s brother Bilal had refused to receive the notice. “Suri is deliberately not appearing in the Supreme Court. The former deputy speaker’s refusal to receive the notice is unfortunate,” said the CJP.

The chief justice, while talking to Suri’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari, said, “Your client is very active on media and social media. Naeem Bukhari replied, “I don’t watch TV.” The chief justice remarked, “You are a TV personality yourself and do not watch television. Are you familiar with X or Twitter?,” the CJP asked.

Bukhari replied, “I do not use social media nor do I know how to use it.” The chief justice asked, “Why are you considering yourself old, stay young and up-to-date.” Bukhari replied he was old now. Justice Irfan Saadat remarked, “In a TV programme you had said your friends don’t let you grow old.”

Bukhari told the court he had no contact with Qasim Suri. The chief justice said in his remarks that the next hearing will be held in July, and the next date will be fixed in the court order. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till next month.