PTI’s Aliya Hamza remanded in custody for four days

Interim bail of Dr Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ijaz Ch and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed extended in four cases of May 9

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala on Friday granted a four-day physical remand of PTI leader Aliya Hamza in the May 9 violence case while a Lahore Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) extended till June 12, the bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in four cases of May 9.

The PTI woman leader was produced before the Gujranwala ATC wherein police sought her 14-day remand.

The court rejected police request and granted four-day physical remand of Aliya Hamza, directing the authorities to present her on the next hearing.

Police on Thursday re-arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Aliya Hamza in another case about violence on May 9.

The police officials stated that the PTI activist was arrested from outside the Sargodha jail.

Police officials further said that Aliya Hamza was wanted to Gujranwala police in a case related to violence on May 9.

Meanwhile, a Lahore Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in four cases of May 9.

The Lahore ATC on Friday did not hold proceedings in the bail pleas of PTI leaders in four case of May 9, as ATC Judge Arshad Javed was on leave.

The court extended the interim bails of the PTI leaders and adjourned the cases until June 12.

It is pertinent to note that May 9 cases are registered against the PTI leaders in Gulberg, Model Town, and Naseerabad police stations.

On Thursday, PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and others had been granted extension in interim bail in vandalism case.