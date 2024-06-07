Market timings extended ahead of Eidul Azha

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to extend the market timings ahead of Eidul Azha 2024.

As per details, Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim heard the petitions related to smog and environmental pollution.

At the outset of the hearing, the court allowed markets to stay open till 1 AM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and till 12 AM on other weekdays.

The court has also ordered the opening of the Bagh-e-Jinnah water channel and a report from the Punjab Food Authority was also presented to the court.

The first day of Eidul Azha 2024 in Pakistan is likely to be observed on June 17, Monday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi on Friday (today) for a sighting of the Zilhajj moon at the Meteorological Department office.