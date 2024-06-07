NATIONAL

Market timings extended ahead of Eidul Azha

By Staff Report
People shop at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim's holy festival of Ramadan in Lahore on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to extend the market timings ahead of Eidul Azha 2024.

As per details, Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim heard the petitions related to smog and environmental pollution.

At the outset of the hearing, the court allowed markets to stay open till 1 AM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and till 12 AM on other weekdays.

The court has also ordered the opening of the Bagh-e-Jinnah water channel and a report from the Punjab Food Authority was also presented to the court.

The first day of Eidul Azha 2024 in Pakistan is likely to be observed on June 17, Monday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi on Friday (today) for a sighting of the Zilhajj moon at the Meteorological Department office.

Previous article
Eidul Azha: Ruet-e-Hilal meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Gaza hospital barely coping with bodies, injured Palestinians after Israeli attack

Israel continues air, land and sea attacks on Palestinians resulting in a number of new deaths and injuries. This has inundated Gaza hospital which...

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 7 June, 2024

ICC to ‘remedy’ New York stadium pitches ahead of Pak-Ind match

Epaper_24-06-7 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.