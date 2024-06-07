NATIONAL

Eidul Azha: Ruet-e-Hilal meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi today to sight the Zilhajj moon.

The meeting will be held at the Meteorological Department office in Karachi.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that Eidul Azha will likely fall in Pakistan on June 17 (Monday).

According to the Climate Data Processing Centre, Zilhajj moon is most likely to be sighted on June 7 (Friday) and Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 17 (Monday).

According to the processing centre, the moon will rise at 5:38 PM on June 6, while the sunset is likely to be at 7:20 PM.

The moon is likely to be visible for 72 minutes after sunset.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.

