Gaza hospital barely coping with bodies, injured Palestinians after Israeli attack

Israel continues air, land and sea attacks on Palestinians resulting in a number of new deaths and injuries. This has inundated Gaza hospital which is now hardly coping with dead bodies and wounded persons.

Attacks on Nueirat refugee camp and Maghazi refugee camp killed five and four people respectively.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, and Al Jazeera Arabic, the overnight attacks include: Israeli strikes on the Oreiba neighbourhood in Rafah; artillery fire attack on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza; air strikes on the coastal areas of the al-Mawasi region in Rafah; shelling from Israeli artillery on the Tal as-Sultan and Saudi neighbourhoods of Rafah; and strikes by Israeli naval ships and attack helicopters in Rafah.