The gold rate in Pakistan today is PKR 242,750 per tola for 24 karat gold, and 22 karat gold price is PKR 190776 per 10 grams on Friday, 07 Jun 2024.

The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market, and include a performance graph depicting gold prices over the last 10 days.