Pakistan, despite being relatively smaller and economically weaker than India, finds itself incessantly targeted by accusations and defamatory campaigns propagated by its arch-rival.

India is uneasy about Pakistan joining key international initiatives such as the BRICS and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). As a result, India tries hard to portray Pakistan as unreliable and irresponsible globally. India has a history of manipulating situations to showcase Pakistan as an irresponsible state, with instances such as its attempts to link Pakistan to terrorist activities without concrete evidence.

The recent allegations regarding Computer Numerical Control (CNCs) serve as another tactic in India’s ongoing campaign to defame Pakistan and undermine its credibility on the international stage. Accusing Pakistan of leveraging dual-use items like CNC machines for military purposes disregards the comprehensive C4I2SR framework, essential for effective (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Information, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) in military operations. While CNC machines are indeed versatile tools, their civilian applications in manufacturing and industry are widespread and well-documented.

Acquisition of such equipment by Pakistan aligns with civilian usage, which is crucial for economic development and technological advancement. Furthermore, attributing military intent to the mere possession of these tools without concrete evidence directly linking them to military activities overlooks the complexity of modern warfare and the stringent regulatory measures in place to prevent the misuse of dual-use technologies. The absence of compelling evidence by the adversary undermines the credibility of allegations and highlights the importance of objective assessment grounded in verifiable facts, reinforcing the need for fairness and evidence-based analysis in international discourse. Therefore, it can be asserted that allegations like these are part of India’s propagandist agenda, aiming to discredit Pakistan by portraying the capture of CNCs as evidence of its dual-use for military and nuclear programs.

Pakistan uses C4I2SR, a comprehensive system. This system is utilized by military and defence organizations to facilitate effective command, control, and decision-making during military operations. Its components include structured frameworks for decision-making and coordination (C2), secure communication channels, data processing capabilities, intelligence collection and analysis tools, surveillance systems, and reconnaissance equipment. Ensuring the secure operation of C4I2SR systems is paramount for national security, preventing unauthorized access or compromise of military communications and intelligence through measures such as encryption, authentication, and physical protection.

In contrast, CNC technology is primarily employed in manufacturing and machining, automating precision processes like cutting and shaping materials. While CNC technology is vital for industrial production, its security concerns primarily revolve around safeguarding intellectual property rather than national defence. The key differences lie in the comprehensive scope and security focus of C4I2SR, which prioritizes secure communication and operational security, compared to the civilian-oriented nature of CNC technology, focusing on process efficiency and quality in manufacturing. Ultimately, while a compromised C4I2SR system could have severe consequences for national security, CNC breaches typically affect individual companies or industries. So, in such a case, where Pakistan uses a high-tech security system, it is absurd to accuse Pakistan of using any item for dual use.

CNC systems are sophisticated automation tools used in various industries to control machine tools and manufacturing processes. By interpreting computer-aided design (CAD) or computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) instructions, CNC systems precisely guide the movement and operation of machine tools such as lathes, mills, routers, and lasers. This automation enables highly accurate and complex component production with close fittings making CNC machines invaluable for industries requiring precision machining, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical. Additionally, CNC technology facilitates rapid prototyping, cost-effective mass production, customization, and high-speed, high-volume manufacturing. By automating processes, CNC systems improve productivity, reduce labour costs, and minimize human error, playing a vital role in modern manufacturing’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Recent allegations made by India concerning Pakistan’s import of CNC machinery from China for its nuclear programme are not only superficial but also lack substantial evidence. Ironically, India itself has received similar CNC shipments before pointing fingers at Pakistan. The reality is that CNC machinery, contrary to India’s claims of its potential use in nuclear activities, serves many industrial purposes. Pakistan’s import data reveals a routine and transparent procurement process, with CNC machine import shipments standing at 3300, imported by 1,235 Pakistan importers from 1,343 suppliers, evidently used in different industries, including some small industries.

India’s persistent propagation of disinformation against Pakistan aims to tarnish its image and destabilise its strategic partnerships, particularly within the initiatives like BRICS and CPEC. Despite Pakistan’s transparent import practices and the multifaceted utility of CNC machinery, India continues its efforts to defame Pakistan with baseless accusations. Intriguingly, India is among one of the top importers of CNC machines, with shipments totaling a substantial 254,945 units from 67 different suppliers.

Pakistan’s legitimate trade activities, including its imports of CNC machinery, should not be misrepresented or sensationalized to suit India’s geopolitical agenda. Constructive engagement and dialogue, based on mutual respect and understanding, remain paramount for fostering trust and cooperation in the region. The international community must see through the veil of India’s propaganda and recognize the reality behind its allegations against Pakistan. Through a fair and objective assessment of the facts can promote genuine cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

The insinuation that Pakistan and China would opt for land routes for transporting illicit goods, particularly related to weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), holds logical merit. Empirically the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) route which connects China’s Kashgar to Islamabad, Pakistan, by land is shorter than the sea route. The land route connecting Kashgar to Islamabad is only 690 km, whereas the sea route is 5996 nautical miles making 11104.59 km. The question is if China and Pakistan were indulged in any dual-use business they would have preferred a short and safe route rather than opting for a long and unsafe route.

The Indian allegations regarding the capture of dual-use items traded between China and Pakistan are entangled with broader geopolitical tensions and regional dynamics in South Asia. Pakistan, like any sovereign state, maintains the right to engage in trade relations with other nations, and allegations of illicit trade are an attempt by India to not only interfere but also build a false image of Pakistan’s trade affairs and cast doubt on its international trade practices. Even in international law, this attempt by India itself is a violation of international law of interference and intervention in the trade affairs of a sovereign state like Pakistan. These allegations challenge principles of non-interference and free trade, potentially escalating tensions between the two countries and impacting their relations. Moreover, such claims may reflect broader strategic competition in the region, driven by India’s offensive and efforts to exert pressure on Pakistan. As a result, these allegations have the potential to influence regional security dynamics and shape the future trajectory of relations between India, Pakistan, and China.

India’s relentless attempts to defame Pakistan through baseless accusations and propaganda will only worsen the already hostile relations between the neighbours and disrupt regional stability and cooperation. Moreover, the international community should limit India from the interference and intervention in the trade affairs of two sovereign states. Pakistan’s legitimate trade activities, including its imports of CNC machinery, should not be misrepresented or sensationalized to suit India’s geopolitical agenda. Constructive engagement and dialogue, based on mutual respect and understanding, remain paramount for fostering trust and cooperation in the region. The international community must see through the veil of India’s propaganda and recognize the reality behind its allegations against Pakistan. Through a fair and objective assessment of the facts can promote genuine cooperation and understanding between the two nations.