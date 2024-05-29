Israel carries out fresh strikes in Rafah

Israel carried out fresh strikes on Wednesday in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where its forces are battling Hamas, after the UN Security Council met to discuss a deadly attack that sparked global outcry.

Despite mounting concern over the civilian toll of its war on Hamas, Israel has shown no sign of changing course and international efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire remain stalled.

AFP journalists in Rafah reported new strikes early Wednesday, hours after witnesses and a Palestinian security source said Israeli tanks had penetrated the heart of the city.

“People are currently inside their homes because anyone who moves is being shot at by Israeli drones,” resident Abdel Khatib said.

Earlier, the UN said that at least 940,000 people have been displaced from Rafah in the past three weeks due to “the intensification of hostilities and issuance of evacuation orders” by Israeli forces.

Many of the displaced Palestinians, who are trying to evacuate Rafah after deadly strikes by Israel, don’t know where to go.