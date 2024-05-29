Heatwave conditions to persist till June 1st in Karachi

KARACHI: Heatwave conditions would persist in Karachi and other areas of Sindh till June 1st, the Met Office on Wednesday predicted on Wednesday.

The coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi may hit by the heatwave conditions from May 29 today with temperatures likely to surpass 40 Celsius.

The weather conditions likely to improve by June 3-4, according to the Met Office.

According to an alert issued by the Heatwave Early Warning Center of the PMD, “Heatwave conditions likely to grip Karachi division, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts from Wednesday (today) till 1st June with daytime maximum temperatures rising to 40-42 Celsius in Karachi and 42-44 C in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts.”

The weather will likely to remain very hot and humid in next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature on Thursday (tomorrow) could soar to 43 Celsius.

Severe weather condition likely to persist till June 01 in most parts of Sindh with daytime maximum temperature being 06-08Celsius above normal in Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad districts and 05-07C above normal in Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker and Badin districts.

The highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad on Tuesday where mercury touched the 52-Celsius mark.

Temperature soared to 51 C in Dadu, Larkana, and Mohenjo-daro, while 50 Celsius in Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur, 49 C in Rohri and Padidan, and 48 Celsius in Sakrand, and 46 in Hyderabad.