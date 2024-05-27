NATIONAL

Woman allegedly ‘raped’ in Punjab Institute of Cardiology

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly raped by a staff member in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), on Monday.

As per the police, the staff member ‘raped’ woman by assuring early heart surgery of father, who is admitted to the PIC.

The ‘rapist’ has been arrested and a case has been registered against him, following the woman’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the police have launched further investigation into the matter after the medical of the ‘rape-victim’.

Earlier, a mother was allegedly raped in the x-ray room of the government-run Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi.

The police registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code after the woman’s medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

As per the first information report (FIR), the complainant stated was called to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Murree Road by the main suspect, who took her inside the x-ray room where his friend, the hospital employee raped her.

Staff Report
Staff Report

