Fire engulfs Islamabad’s Margalla Hills due to extreme heat wave

ISLAMABAD: A wildfire engulfed Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad on Monday due to a severe heatwave.

In a statement PM’s Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam, said all-out efforts were being made by the Ministry of Climate Change and Capital Development Authority (CDA) personnel to contain the raging fire.

The CDA administration said the blaze erupted at three different locations of the hilly area.

The heatwave with soaring temperatures continuing in most parts of the country.

Met office earlier informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Sindh and Punjab.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

The maximum temperature could soar above 50 degree Celsius during May 23 to 28, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier said.