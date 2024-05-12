Pakistan offers condolences to Afghanistan as over 300 dead in devastating floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences on the tragic loss of over 300 precious lives and widespread damage to properties caused by devastating floods in Afghanistan.

More than 300 people were killed in flash floods that ripped through multiple Afghan provinces, the United Nations said, as authorities declared a state of emergency and rushed to rescue the injured.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “The government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of Afghanistan.”

She further said that their thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims, injured and the communities affected by this natural calamity.

“We pray for the early recovery of those missing.”

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time, she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains on Friday sent roaring rivers of water and mud crashing through villages and across agricultural land in several provinces, with northern Baghlan one of the hardest hit.

In one district, Baghlani Jadid, up to 1,500 homes were damaged or destroyed and “more than 100 people died”, Mohammad Fahim Safie, the National Programme Officer leading IOM’s emergency response said, citing government figures.

Officials from the Taliban government had said 62 people had died as of Friday night.

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens have succumbed to these calamitous floods,” Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted to X on Saturday.

He did not differentiate between the numbers of dead and injured, but told AFP dozens had been killed.

Rains on Friday also caused heavy damage in northeastern Badakhshan province, central Ghor province and western Herat, officials said.

Emergency personnel were rushing to rescue injured and stranded people, according to the defence ministry.

“In addition to human casualties, these floods have also caused huge financial losses to the people,” said Ahmad Seyar Sajid, head of the natural disasters management department in northern Takhar province, where he estimated 20 people have died in the flooding.