‘Multiple Cases on Same Charge’: IHC reserves verdict on Sh Rashid’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) head and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, seeking dismissal of multiple cases filed on the same charge against him for using foul language against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court heard the case. Sheikh Rashid appeared in the court along with his lawyers – Sardar Abdul Razzaq and Sardar Shehbaz.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri inquired that the court had sought a report from police. Has the report come?

To which, the state counsel replied that the report had prepared and submitted in the court. On which, the court questioned that are inappropriate words included in the first initiative report (FIR).

In the meanwhile, the state counsel read the registered FIR on the court’s direction.

The court said that who is from Balochistan? In the last hearing it was stated to dismiss. Who is the plaintiff in it? There are no such inappropriate words in FIR. Who wrote the report? What is the script? It is stated in the FIR that the applicant spoke inappropriate words against Pakistan Peoples party’s (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto but these inappropriate words are not included in FIR.

However, the court also said that if the applicant had given the statement here then why the case was registered in Karachi? This incident happened in Islamabad. How these words have taken by Inspector general Sindh and prosecutor general Sindh?

The investigation officer responded the court that there is a USB which will be presented. At this point, the petitioner’s lawyer said that there is a USB also a video on YouTube which has more than 9, 00000 views. This incident happened in Polly clinic.

Justice Jahangiri posed a question that Benazir Bhutto killed in Rawalpindi then will the case be registered in Karachi. How come this be possible that if an incident happened in Peshawar but registered in Karachi.

The court also asked to prove the unethical words of Sheikh Rashid in the video. Replying the court, the public prosecutor said there are different witnesses present in Karachi who have seen it.

He also sought some time from the court. The petitioner’s lawyer said that Sheikh Rashid was in police custody when he went to Poly Clinic hospital the applicant probably said something there while talking to media so this is not the boundary.

Later, the court reserved its verdict on the case and adjourned the hearing for pronouncing it.