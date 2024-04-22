Pakistan extends warm welcome to Iranian President Raisi

ISLAMABAD: In a significant diplomatic move, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Islamabad for a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

This marks the first visit by any foreign leader to Pakistan following the February 8 polls, a development closely monitored by the United States amid tensions between Iran and Israel. However, sources indicate that this visit is unrelated to the ongoing hostilities.

Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House for a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Raisi was greeted with a guard of honour by impeccably dressed armed forces contingents.

In a formal welcome ceremony, the premier warmly received the distinguished guest, and both leaders stood together as the national anthems of both countries played.

Subsequently, President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz introduced their respective delegations before engaging in discussions at both individual and delegation levels.

During his visit, President Raisi is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. Additionally, he plans to visit Lahore and Karachi to meet with provincial leadership.

Prior to departing Tehran, President Raisi emphasized Pakistan’s significance as a “brotherly Islamic country” and highlighted the longstanding relations between the two nations.

He underscored common stances on various global issues, including anti-terrorism efforts and human rights violations in Palestine. Raisi expressed optimism about discussions during his Islamabad trip, focusing on security, economy, and trade matters.

Highlighting the potential for bilateral trade to reach $10 billion, Raisi suggested that Islamabad could benefit from the Iranian market.

Accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, including the foreign minister and other cabinet members, President Raisi aims to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts.

Discussions between the leaders will also cover regional and global developments, with a focus on combating terrorism.

Upon his arrival at Islamabad airport, President Raisi was received by Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

Following delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz, a series of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between the two sides. Additionally, a luncheon will be hosted in honor of President Raisi, and President Zardari will host a dinner in his honor.

During his visit to Lahore and Karachi, President Raisi will meet with provincial leaders and pay homage to Pakistan’s founders.

The provincial authorities have heightened security measures for the visit, with a public holiday declared in Karachi on April 23.