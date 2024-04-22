Adnan Siddiqui bags Best Actor award for ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ at US South Asian Film Fest

Following a period of public scrutiny for his controversial remarks on comparing women with flies on a TV show, Adnan Siddiqui celebrates a significant achievement. The actor recently took to social media platform X to announce his latest triumph: winning the Best Actor award for his performance in the short film ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ at the South Asian Film Festival in Florida.

Expressing his gratitude, Siddiqui tweeted, “Winning the Best Actor award at the South Asian Film International Festival Florida (SAIFF) for my movie Jamun Ka Darakht is an immense honour. Huge congrats to the team for also securing Best Short Film. Grateful to everyone involved!”

‘Jamun Ka Darakht,’ hailed as a noteworthy project in Pakistani cinema, delves into the lives of women entangled in the complexities of the fashion industry. Exploring themes of consent and self-discovery, the film promises a gripping narrative and captivating storytelling.

The film’s selection for screening at the esteemed Cannes World Film Festival underscores the commendable craftsmanship involved in its creation. Penned by renowned screenwriter Bee Gul and directed by Rafay Rashdi, ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ features Siddiqui in the role of Karim, alongside actor and model Fouzia Aman and Maha Tahirani.