Adnan Siddiqui apologises for comparing women with flies on a TV show

This incident unfolded during an appearance by the star on Nida Yasir’s show, where a peculiar comment was made. As a fly buzzed around him, Nida jokingly suggested that it might be attracted to Adnan’s sweetness. Dismissing the notion, Adnan then made the controversial remark, prefacing it with, “I’m about to say something. Women, don’t feel bad about it.” Sensing potential backlash, Nida swiftly intervened, remarking, “God help us, it’s Ramazan.”

Adnan continued. “A fly and a woman are kind of the same examples,” he said. At this, Nida grasped her head and exasperatedly remarked, “He’s going to make me go viral again.” Adnan carried on, “The more you run after women, the more they run away from you. And when you sit like this (folds hand over his chest), they’ll come sit on your hand like this fly did.” In an attempt to shake off what he said, Nida replied, “I don’t want to question him about how he’s sitting.”

Adnan furthered, “When I was trying to catch the fly, it wasn’t coming into my hands. When I [sat back], it came and sat here.” At this point, it became evident that the host wanted to change the topic of the conversation. “I don’t want such straightforward people on my show live,” responded Nida with a forced laugh. “Let’s move on to the next thing.”