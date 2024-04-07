Fatal shooting in Miami-Dade County leaves 2 dead, 7 injured

A fatal shooting in Doral, located just five miles west of Miami, early Saturday morning resulted in the death of a security guard and another person while seven others, including a Doral Police Department officer, sustained injuries.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 a.m. following an altercation among patrons at a local establishment, as stated by Doral Police Department spokesperson Alicia Neal. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta disclosed during a Saturday morning news conference that a security guard on duty attempted to intervene but was fatally shot by the gunman.

Upon responding to the scene, Doral police officers, who were present at the commercial establishment, engaged in gunfire with the assailant, resulting in the gunman’s death, Neal revealed to media.

The shooting took place at the Martini Bar, a nightclub situated in CityPlace Doral. Zabaleta mentioned that two Doral Police officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity, Zabaleta stated. Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez noted that the wounded officer, a member of the force for four years, promptly applied a tourniquet after being struck.

During the exchange of gunfire between the gunman and police, six bystanders sustained gunshot wounds, Zabaleta confirmed. Of these victims – one woman and five men – one was transported to Jackson Trauma Center in critical condition, while another was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition. The remaining four victims were reported to be in stable condition by Neal.

Notably, exactly one year prior, Doral police officers participated in a comprehensive training session for a mass casualty active shooter drill at the same establishment where the shooting unfolded, Lopez revealed.

William Suedois, a resident of a nearby apartment building, recounted hearing gunshots but was unable to discern their origin. He described the experience as frightening and emphasized the intensity of the gunfire.

The investigation into the incident is being supported by the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.