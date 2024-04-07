Aitchison College principal’s resignation accepted, to be replaced by acting principal Amina Imran

LAHORE: In a recent development, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman accepted the resignation of Michael A. Thompson, principal of Aitchison College Lahore.

Sources at the Governor’s House revealed that Amina Imran has been appointed as the acting principal of Aitchison College in place of Michael A. Thompson.

The Governor of Punjab has also approved the fee waiver policy, according to which, if a student moves to another city, he will get a fee waiver of up to 50 percent, for up to 3 years.

This policy was spearheaded by the wife of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheems whose two sons were having to move to Islamabad. The fee waiver was denied by Thomson, but the Governor Punjab intervened and unilaterally approved it and changed the school’s policy as well, without any approval from the BoG.

This was followed by the principal of Aitchison College informing the staff of his resignation through a letter, saying that the biased actions of the Governor’s House had damaged the governance and management of the school.

Michael A. Thompson added in the letter that there is no room for politics and nepotism in the school, and will not play any role in management and admissions after April 1.

On the other hand, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman strongly denied the allegations made by Principal Aitchison College and said that Michael A. Thompson was receiving a salary of 4 million, which has been audited.

He further said that Principal Aitchison College used to take more than 100 vacations in a year, this tactic has been adopted by Principal Aitchison College to avoid inquiries.

Aitchison College’s Board of Governors (BoG) had earlier accepted the resignation of Principal Michael A. Thompson and appointed Amina Kamran as the college’s acting principal.