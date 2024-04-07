WhatsApp rolling out privacy feature to disable link previews

In a bid to bolster user privacy, WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature aimed at enhancing privacy in link sharing. Tech enthusiasts were abuzz on Friday as news broke of the messaging platform’s latest update, reported by various tech websites.

The feature was highlighted in a blog post detailing the beta versions for iOS 24.7.10.76 and Android version 2.24.8.11. While not yet available to the public, the feature is reportedly being tested by selected individuals.

Dubbed ‘disable link previews,’ the feature empowers users to deactivate link previews, thus streamlining chat conversations and potentially safeguarding data from inadvertent exposure.

Beta testers have praised the new privacy settings, noting that it allows them to shield their IP addresses from third-party websites. However, it’s important to note that this feature is only effective for users who actively opt for it, leaving link previews visible to other users in the thread.

WhatsApp’s emphasis on user privacy has been underscored by its adoption of end-to-end encryption. While the app already protects IP addresses during calls, this latest update further bolsters privacy measures during communication.

Technical experts have lauded the introduction of this new feature, citing its utility in discreetly sharing links without preview. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential misuse of unpreviewed links by scammers for malicious purposes.

Users may inadvertently expose themselves to risks by opening such links without due consideration, potentially compromising their data security.