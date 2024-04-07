Man travels 400km on train’s roof, completes journey unscathed

DELHI – In a strange event that captured attention across the internet, a man, in India, took an incredible risk by journeying on the roof of a train for more than 400 kilometers, after falling asleep.

The individual, identified as Dilip Kumar Ferozpur village in Fatehpur’s Bindki tehsil, undertook this daring feat between Delhi and Kanpur, covering a remarkable distance of 400 km while lying on the train’s roof.

The unusual occurrence, unfolding between Monday night and early Tuesday, gained widespread notice following the circulation of a viral video depicting the man atop the train on social media platforms.

Thankfully, Kumar wisely refrained from standing on the roof during his journey, thus avoiding the potential peril of fatal electrocution from overhead wires.

Upon reaching platform 9 of Kanpur Central, vigilant passengers spotted Kumar on the roof of the B-11 AC coach of the Humsafar Express arriving from Delhi. Their prompt action in alerting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) triggered a swift response from railway authorities.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Ashutosh Singh, Assistant Commercial Manager Railway Santosh Kumar Tripathi, Station Superintendent Anil Kumar Tiwari, RPF Inspector BP Singh, and GRP Inspector Anil Sharma swiftly mobilized to the scene to assess the situation.

Efforts to safely bring Kumar down from the train’s roof posed a significant challenge. To ensure his well-being, the power supply to the overhead wire, which carries a staggering 25,000 volts, was temporarily disconnected. This necessary precaution resulted in a brief disruption of train operations in and around the station, lasting approximately 20 minutes.

Following the incident, Kumar was questioned by GRP officials but failed to provide a coherent explanation for his actions. Subsequently, Kumar’s family arrived in Kanpur to accompany him back to their native village.