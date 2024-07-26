Kate Middleton shares thrilling news close to her heart

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared an exciting news related to a cause close to her heart amid her cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton turned to social media and reposted the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s post which reads, “Today we’re delighted to see the launch of The Baby Bank Alliance, a community of over 300 baby banks supporting families, babies and children in the UK with access to the supplies and clothing that they need to thrive.”

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood was created by Kate Middleton back in 2021.

Over the past few years, the future queen has visited several baby banks to highlight their crucial work in supporting families with babies and young children.

Organisations like baby banks play a vital role in helping to give parents and carers the capacity to provide the nurturing care which is so important to babies and young children.

Back in December 2023, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also joined their mom in sorting clothes, toys and essential goods for children and families as they volunteered at the baby bank near their Windsor home.

Later, Kate had shared a video wherein putting her arm around Prince George’s shoulder she had said, “You can see how rewarding this kind of work is knowing you are helping out others.”