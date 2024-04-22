Entertainment

Child vlogger Shiraz reaches yet another milestone

By Staff Report

Child vloggers Shiraz and Muskan, the dynamic duo behind Shirazi Village Vlogs, have made waves in the YouTube community by achieving a significant milestone – crossing one million subscribers within a mere two months. Their rapid rise to fame was further solidified when they were invited to Shan e Ramzan, catapulting them into even greater popularity.

Shiraz’s endearing innocence, his captivating portrayal of nature, and his unwavering dedication to shedding light on local issues have endeared him to audiences worldwide. Recently, Shiraz celebrated yet another achievement – the prestigious Golden Button from YouTube, symbolizing his remarkable milestone of reaching one million subscribers.

Shiraz From Shirazi Vlogs Achieves Another Milestone

With joyous celebrations among friends and the entire village, Shiraz continues to inspire with his passion, creativity, and unwavering determination to make a difference in his community through his vlogs.

The adorable vlogger duo celebrate their success in a unique way by washing the golden button.

Staff Report
Staff Report

