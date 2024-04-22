In a major upset for Modi, anti-India party wins Maldives elections

In a decisive electoral victory, the party of President Mohamed Muizzu secured a commanding majority in the Maldives’ parliamentary elections, as reported by media outlets on Monday. This result is expected to pivot the Indian Ocean nation towards China, distancing it from its longstanding ally, India.

The People’s National Congress (PNC), led by Muizzu, captured 65 out of the 93 contested seats on Sunday, according to early figures from the Maldives Elections Commission and media forecasts.

In contrast, the principal opposition, the Maldives Democratic Party (MDP), saw its representation dramatically reduced to just 12 seats from a previous 65.

The geopolitical competition between Beijing and New Delhi over influence in the Indo-Pacific has seen both nations seek closer ties with the Maldives.

Since his election last year, Muizzu has committed to abandoning the “India First” strategy, thereby exacerbating tensions with New Delhi. His administration has also instructed several Indian military personnel to depart from the Maldives, a move viewed by some as signaling a closer alignment with China.

Despite the results, Muizzu’s presidential tenure remains unaffected by Sunday’s election, where 368 candidates vied for five-year terms.

Before the election, the PNC campaigned for a strong parliamentary majority to expedite the implementation of the president’s campaign promises.

Opposition parties have voiced criticisms of Muizzu’s administration, targeting its foreign policy and economic management, with a focus on holding the government to account.