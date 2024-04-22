By-elections 2024: PML-N remains victorious on majority of NA, provincial seats

Following the announcement of unofficial results, jubilant Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and supporters celebrated as the party emerged triumphant on the majority of National and provincial assembly seats in the April 21 by-elections.

Unofficial and preliminary results indicate that the PML-N secured at least two out of the five National Assembly seats and clinched victory in 10 out of the 16 seats in the provincial legislatures. Other parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, managed to win one seat each in the provincial assemblies.

Notable among the victories was PML-N’s Adnan Afzal Chattha’s triumph over PTI’s Fayyaz Chattha for the PP-36 Wazirabad seat.

In a significant upset for PTI, independent candidate Mubarak Zeb secured victory in the NA-8 Bajaur constituency, defeating PTI’s nominee Gul Zafar Khan. Similarly, in Sindh’s Qamber Shahdadkot, PPP’s Khursheed Junejo emerged victorious in the NA-196 constituency, previously held by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

In Punjab, PML-N retained the NA-119 seat, vacated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with Ali Pervazi Malik defeating SIC candidate Shehzad Farooq. The ruling party also secured victory in NA-132 Kasur, where Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan emerged victorious over SIC candidate Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother, Faisal Amin, won the NA-44 constituency in Dera Ismail Khan.

In provincial assemblies, PML-N dominated, winning 10 out of 16 contested seats. Notably, Rashid Minhas claimed PM Shehbaz’s vacated PP-164 seat from Lahore, defeating SIC’s Yousuf Meo. Additionally, in Gujarat, PML-Q’s Musa Elahi defeated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on the PP-32 provincial seat.

Other victories included Rana Afzaal Hussain for PP-139 Sheikhupura, Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui for PP-149 Lahore, and Falak Sher Awan for PP-22 Chakwal-cum-Talagang, among others.

In Balochistan, Muhammad Zareen Khan Magsi of PML-N secured victory in the PB-22 Lasbela constituency.