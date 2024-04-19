PTI strongly condemns ‘abduction’ of Hassan Niazi, Ibad from military captivity

Urges SC to ensure young PTI leaders’ immediate release, hold ‘kidnappers’ accountable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday strongly condemned the sudden disappearance of PTI young leaders Barrister Hassan Niazi and Mian Ibad Farooq from military captivity, who were taken to an undisclosed location, demanding the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of the grave issue to ensure their instant recovery, besides bringing the ‘abductors’ to justice.

PTI Spokesperson voiced great concerns over the shifting of Hassan Niazi and Ibad Farooq to an unknown place and said that around 100 innocent citizens were kept in illegal military custody under the guise of May 9 false flag operation, who were being subjected to political revenge.

He stated that the inhuman treatment being meted out with the young PTI leaders were purely political because they had been facing the worst state oppression and brutality courageously for the last 10 months.

PTI Spokesperson said that the transfer of Hassan Niazi and Ibad Farooq to an undisclosed location was an open attack on the sanctity of law and justice and a violation of basic human and constitutional rights, adding that the trial of civilians under military laws was unconstitutional.

He said that it is shameful and condemnable to target Hassan Niazi of political revenge to put pressure on the unlawfully incarcerated PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI Spokesperson went on to say that the coercive and shameful tactics were being against Ibad to punish his brother for contesting by-elections and to keep him away from the electoral process.

He demanded that Supreme Court of Pakistan should take notice of enforced disapprance and abduction of Hasan Niazi and Ibad Farooq and ensure their earliest recovery and hold the abductors accountable.