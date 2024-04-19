Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to solidify efforts in defence collaboration

COAS reaffirms continued support towards capacity-building of Royal Saudi Land Forces

Saudi dignitary also participates in 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Saudi Defence Collaboration

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to solidify efforts in defence collaboration, with the army chief reaffirming the army’s continued support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The assertion came during a meeting between Army Chief General Asim Munir and the kingdom’s Assistant Minister of Defence Major General Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, who called on the army chief at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed including defence production and military training.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The Saudi dignitary also participated in the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Collaboration at GHQ, which he co-chaired with the chief of general staff of the Pakistan Army.

“The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defence Forces. Forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries,” said the military’s media wing.

Islamabad and Riyadh also reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with a “focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains”.

Both nations share strong brotherly ties based on commonalities of religion, history, and culture, which are progressively reinforcing with time.