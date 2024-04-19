Int’l donors committed to invest $1.8b in KP: Muzzammil

Says KP wrote 12 letters to center for release of outstanding dues under various heads

Cautions govt as IMF demands do more ahead of fresh bailout package

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Finance Muzzammil Aslam said that the KP government took the lead to organize a timely and much-needed international donor conference in the province with an overwhelming response, as international partners promised to invest $ 1.8 billion in the province for uplift of the long-neglected merged districts, Dir and Chitral regions.

Accompanied by PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, Muzzammil Aslam said that various development partners of the KP government participated in the conference, which would surely boost the shattered confidence of the nation because there was great frustration and disappointment among Pakistani people regarding foreign investment due to the prevailing situation in the country.

He stated that during the conference, the international donors pledged complete support and inked agreements of whooping $1.8 billion with various development partners.

Advisor on Finance to CM KP noted that the funds would be utilized for the uplift and development of the merged tribal districts, Dir and Chitral, which were blessed with national resources but were neglected since long.

Muzzammil stated that the pledged funds would not only help develop the said regions but it would also help bring peace in the areas.

Advisor on Finance to CM KP stated that the donor conference was attended by representatives of international participants include the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), USAID and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), among others.

He went on to say that the Donors Conference mainly focused on three areas in which knowledge-based tools, long-term and effective projects for merged districts and development packages for Dir and Chitral.

Muzzammil stated that the KP government organized a successful International Donor Conference at a time when every Pakistani was in great disillusion about the future of the country due to the prevailing uncertain situation in the country and all people were desperately waiting for investment in the country.

During the conference, Muzzammil revealed that agreements worth $1.8 billion were signed of which ADP committed $1 billion and World Bank also pledged $ 500 million along others.

He said that KP government delivered within 45 days and took some tangible and practical steps for economic recovery and resolving public issues.

Muzzammil urged the federal government to release its long-pending dues before the budget.

He divulged that the KP government had written 12 letters to the center pertaining to the non-release of the provincial funds under various heads.

He said that the provincial government had written letters regarding national finance commission gas and FBR, besides paying the outstanding due of billions of rupees of hydel profit etc.

Advisor on Finance stated that on the energy front, KP province was producing 6,600 megawatts of electricity at only Rs1.1 per unit, while in Pakistan, the price of electricity was Rs30 per unit.

He said that the province had the potential to produce 30,000 megawatts of electricity, insisting the center should encourage the province instead of discouraging by erecting various obstacles.

Muzzammil made it clear that the province was blessed with natural resources including oil, gas and minerals; however, he urged that the center should immediately release its dues and increase its share after merger of tribal districts because under NFC, resources were distributed as per population but even the center and provinces were not being given the promised funds to the merged districts.

Talking about IMF program, he revealed that IMF demanded “do more” and to speed up the reforms speed to double amid the ongoing talk for fresh financial bailout package.

However, he stated that the board of director meeting was yet to be held to release the third tranche of the earlier promised financial package.

About the by-polls, Muzzammil compared Punjab and KP and said that by-elections were being held in both the province but Punjab government imposed section 144 while electioneering was going uninterruptedly in KP.

He demanded that Afghan businessmen should be facilitated and encouraged instead of creating handicaps for them because they had been living in the province since long.

Talking about the unjust and unfair treatment by the center and Punjab with KP, he said that the rulers must have to think about the situation in KP because there were greatly disappointment from the attitude of the center and Punjab.

The Advisor narrated that KP registered their vehicles in Islamabad or Punjab and added when he asked the reason from the people, they revealed that they were treated as terrorists if having a number plate of KP province and created various issued for them, which was shameful and condemnable.

He urged that the center and province and all the home secretaries should sit together to find out solution to this very serious problems because KP people were the main investors in Karachi and Lahore, adding that all countrymen have the rights to be treated equally.

Speaking on the occasion, Raoof Hasan strongly condemned Mishal Yousafzai’s accusation and said that he, Barrister Saif and the CM KP were looking into the matter.

“I will hold a separate press conference on this matter as well,” Raoof added.