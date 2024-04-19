‘Nargis Fakhri is jealous of me’, claims Mareeha Safdar

Renowned Pakistani model and actor Mareeha Safdar recently appeared on a popular TV show, where she recounted her experiences of working alongside Bollywood counterparts. Reflecting on her interactions with Indian actress Nargis Fakhri, Mareeha claimed that the Indian actor was so full of herself and was jealous of her.

She went on to praise the professionalism of most Indian actors but expressed dissatisfaction with Fakhri’s attitude.

Watch the video here (courtesy Samaa News):

She noted a lack of camaraderie with Nargis Fakhri as compared to her positive experiences with other co-stars like Lisa Haydon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Boman Irani.

“All of them were super friendly except Nargis Fakhri, she was thinking too much of herself, wasn’t getting along with us and was kind of jealous too, she was probably thinking from where this girl (Mareehaa) has come, she was being rude and jealous towards others”, Mareeha said.

Mareeha Safdar entered the industry following her graduation from a prestigious acting school in London. Having honed her skills in both acting and modeling, she gained prominence through Ary Digital’s reality show, Tamasha, and has since appeared in various dramas. She has also worked in Housefull 3 in an important character.