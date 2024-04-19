Abrar Ul Haq shares wife’s opinion about second marriages

Famous Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq has recently appeared on show where he expressed his wife’s opinion about second marriages.

Although Abrar has always been a very private person and he does not share much about his family with his followers, he has recently shared how his wife reacts to the idea of second marriage.

Watch the video here (courtesy Suno Digital):

Talking in an interview, Abrar said that he has never thought of getting married again. While sharing his wife’s reaction to the idea of second marriage, he jokingly said that his wife would not actually do anything if he says something on this topic but she has time and again threatened him with violence if he considered to marry again.

Abrar ul Haq is known as the Bhangra king and his music is known and loved all over the world. He later on moved towards politics and had a decent political career altogether.