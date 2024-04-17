PTI urges CJP to public Faizabad Dharna report ‘forthwith’

Spokesperson seeks action against Shehbaz for being declared guilty in report

Says commission held the then CM Punjab responsible for sit-in in view of Khaqan, Iqbal’s testimony

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) should make the Faizabad Dharna Commission report public forthwith and issue orders regarding the execution of the commission’s recommendations to bring the culprits to justice.

Reacting to the Faizabad Dharna Commission report, PTI Spokesperson stressed the need that action should be taken against the then Punjab government, especially Shehbaz Sharif, who was found guilty of dereliction of duty and misconduct given the recommendations of the commission.

He pressed that the Faizabad Dharna Commission report should be divulged before the nation sans any further delay because the contents of the reports revealed through various media sources were of great importance from many aspects; hence the people had their fundamental and constitutional rights to know about its verified contents.

PTI Spokesperson asserted that the commission had held the then chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and his Punjab government responsible for Faizabad Dharna in the light of the testimony of the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and some other key figures of the PML-N government’s cabinet.

He said that if Shahbaz Sharif had a little bit of shame and modesty, then he should resign and answer to the nation for his criminal dereliction of his duties.

PTI Spokesman urged that the apex court should issue orders to register criminal cases against Shahbaz Sharif and his Punjab cabinet taking into consideration the recommendations of the said commission.

Moreover, he went on to say that the commission also exposed the PML-N’s hate campaign against the state institutions and the personalities associated with them.

PTI Spokesperson made it clear that PML-N leadership was known for catching feet behind the closed doors to get things done and bragging outside.

He said it was also the hallmark of the power usurpers to keep the reports of the commissions formed on important national and government affairs under the carpet to hide their crimes and protect the responsible persons.

PTI Spokesperson made it clear that the disgraceful practice of destroying the entire state fabric to handing over power to an incompetent, insignificant and inept person by stealing public mandate could not be allowed to continue anymore.

He highlighted that the commission, in its recommendations, also pointed out the role of spy agencies and institutions in politics, hence the truth must be brought to the fore before the nation in this regard.

PTI Spokesperson urged the CJP to make the report public without any further delay and issue orders to implement the commission’s recommendations and to take actions against those responsible.