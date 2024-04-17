Six children killed during recent heavy rains in Swat

SWAT: At least six children were killed in landslide and other incidents during the recent heavy rains in Swat district.

According to details, during the recent heavy rains in Swat, a landslide occurred in Pishtunai area of Matta Tehsil. As a result, one room of a house collapsed, leaving two cousins, 12-year-old Majeedullah and 15-year-old Asmatullah, buried under the debris. They were pulled out from the debris in a state of unconsciousness, but later they breathed their last in Matta Hospital.

In the same way, two sons of Noor Muhammad, seven-year-old Ashfaq and 14-year-old Rafaaq, were struck by lightning in Kasoona Forest of Miandam Valley. As a result, Rafaaq sustained injuries while Ashfaq died.

Apart from this, Akbarzada’s two sons, 16-year-old Waqas and 14-year-old Junaid, who were in the room, were buried under the debris after a landslide fell on his house in Shaldara area of Manglawar.

Similarly, in the Akhtarabad area of Mingora, an eight-year-old child named Hashar, son of Afzal Hussain, resident of Batkhela, who had come to his grandfather’s house fell into the overflowing drain and was swept away. His body was recovered from Swat River in Dipo area near Landakay the next day.